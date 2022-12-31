PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Bradley’s lone home loss in 2022 was on Jan. 5 against Missouri State.

With a 79-45 win on New Year’s Eve over UIC, they’ll make it a full calendar year without another one.

The Braves had five different players reach double digits in scoring:

Duke Deen: 14

Ja’Shon Henry: 13

Rienk Mast: 13

Zek Montgomery: 11

Ville Tahvanainen: 11

The win is their 15th consecutive victory at Carver Arena. They’ll return home January 7, a full 367 days since their last home defeat.