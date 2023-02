PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – The Bradley Braves are in a four-way tie for first place after beating Southern Illinois 62-52 Wednesday night at Carver Arena.

They are tied with SIU, Belmont, and Drake. Just one game behind them in another four-way tie is Northern Iowa, Indiana State, Murray State and Missouri State.

Illinois State beat UIC 68-62 in overtime.

Enjoy the highlights.