Bradley Names Inspirational Athletes of the Year

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Two bradley athletes share this year’s Megan C. Fong Inspiration Award.

Women’s basketball player Chelsea Brackmann and soccer player Saadiq Mohammed were named co-recipients of the honor on Thursday. The award is named after former BU tennis player Megan Fong and is “presented, as warranted, to individuals associated with the Bradley Department of Athletics who display perseverance, dedication and determination when confronted with a life-altering event while serving as a role model and inspiration to others. “

Brackman, a senior, battled ulcerative colitis on her way to a first-team all-conference season. Mohammed, a junior, fled war torn Somalia to attend Bradley.