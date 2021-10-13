Bradley Opens Season With Red-White Scrimmages

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Red team beat the White team in two eight-minute periods in Bradley’s intrasquad scrimmage on Wednesday night at Renaissance Coliseum.

But maybe the most important thing was Bradley host a basketball game with fans in the arena for the first time since Feb. 2020.

Newcomer Terry Roberts scored 10 points and added two assists and three steals in Bradley’s annual Red-White scrimmage. Rienk Mast, Ja’Shon Henry and Jayson Kent scored nine points apiece.

Senior Gabi Haack scored 12 points to lead all scorers in the women’s Red-White scrimmage, which ended in a 35-35 tie.