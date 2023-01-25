PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Connor Hickman hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 0:55 seconds remaining in overtime as Bradley rallied to beat Illinois State, 79-75, in a Missouri Valley Conference rivalry game at Carver Arena on Wednesday.

ISU (8-14, 3-8 in MVC) had a ten-point lead in the second half and scored the first four points of the overtime but couldn’t hold on to knock off Bradley (14-8, 7-4).

The Braves were led by Malevy Leons’ 16 points and Duke Deen’s 14. ISU, which led by four points at halftime, were led by Seneca Knight with 19 points and Kendall Lewis who scored 16.

Bradley’s Zek Montgomery was fouled attempting a three-point shot with 3.8 seconds left in regulation. He made two of three free throws to tie the game at 69 and force overtime.

The Redbirds out-rebounded Bradley 44-25 which led to 17 second-chance points and fueled ISU’s upset bid.