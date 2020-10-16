Bradley Picked Third, ISU Ninth in MVC Preseason Poll

ST. LOUIS (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bradley feels like it will have a pretty good basketball team this season and the rest of the Missouri Valley agrees.

The Braves were picked third in the league’s preseason poll released Thursday. Valley favorite Northern Iowa and Loyola finished ahead of Bradley in the voting.

Bradley senior Elijah Childs was selected to the five-man Valley preseason all-conference first team. Northern Iowa guard AJ Green is the preseason player of the year.

Illinois State was picked ninth in the poll and had senior forward Keith Fisher on the preseason all-conference third team.