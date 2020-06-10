Bradley Players Arrive for Summer Basketball Workouts

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s the first time Bradley’s basketball players have been together since March.

Members of the men’s and women’s basketball teams have arrived on campus for voluntary summer workouts. They are being screened and isolated before the individual workouts will begin.

“The whole month of June is voluntary for the players,” said BU coach Brian Wardle. “So they’re back and we have to follow a health protocol. There’s going to be hours blocked off for them and their roommate.”

Bradley won its second straight Missouri Valley Conference tournament title but was denied a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament by the coronavirus outbreak. Per NCAA rule, coaches aren’t allowed to be with players on the floor during these voluntary workouts.

“We cannot be on the court with them in June,” Wardle said. “We’re hoping we can be on the court with them in July, coaching and teaching them.”