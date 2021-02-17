Bradley Players Investigated After Appearing on Police Report

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The four Bradley basketball players suspended by head coach Brian Wardle last weekend are part of an investigation stemming from an incident on the Braves’ last road trip, according to a police report obtained by the Springfield News-Leader.

According to the report, Bradley’s Elijah Childs, Terry Nolan, Ja’Shon Henry and Danya Kingsby are named in an incident that took place between 12:45 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. on Feb. 13 at the TownePlace Suites in Springfield, Missouri. The Braves played two games at Missouri State last weekend.

Police are conducting an investigation for a “sex offense” that was not rape. None of the Bradley players have been arrested or charged with a crime.

Bradley coach Brian Wardle, reading from a statement Wednesday, said the university is also conducting an investigation.

“An investigation is under way to see if a crime or violation of student code of conduct occurred. The players in question are suspended from basketball-related activities pending the investigation,” Wardle said. “We are continuing to gather information. Our program has set high standards and violations are not tolerated.”

The four players were suspended prior to Saturday’s game against Missouri State. Bradley hosts Illinois State Thursday at 6 p.m.