PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – The Bradley Braves dismantled Murray State 83-48 to avenge their earlier loss to the Racers earlier this year.

The team went on a 19-0 run spanning both halves to pull away. It was a career day for Ville Tahvanainen, who scored 18 going 6-for-6 beyond the arc.

Walk-ons Sam Hennessy and Cade Hardtke scored their first career points late in the game, which sparked a large celebration on the Bradley bench.

“Best part of the game. Best part of the game. Makes the win so much better. Cause those are the guys that are in the gym with u grinding everyday but don’t always get the recognition. You know they’re putting the same work we are doing the same things we are, getting beat up in practice. And for them to get that moment they really deserve that moment and it was awesome.” Connor Hickman

Bradley still tied for the Missouri Valley Conference lead with Drake.