NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) -- The Kernels Collegiate League will offer college baseball players a chance to get meaningful games this summer. The league will play 30 seven-inning games over a span of five weeks in July and August.

"I think it's just awesome for all of us to just get back out on the field," Morehead State baseball player Peyton Dillingham said. "We got our season taken away, but a lot of guys are coming out in much better shape. They got an extra offseason, so it's kind of a blessing in disguise."