PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It should be quite the homecoming.

Bradley is set to honor one of its most popular basketball teams ever by putting it in the BU Athletics Hall of Fame next month. The 2005-06 Braves, who stormed into the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 with upset wins over Kansas and Pitt, will be celebrated with a Hall of Fame nod.

Former coach Jim Les and the every member of that team is expected to be in town for the celebration and the on-court acknowledgement when Bradley hosts SEMO on Nov. 19. Les, who was fired after the 2011 season, will be back on campus in an official capacity for the first time since his dismissal.

Les, who was a star player at Bradley in the 1980’s, is in his eleventh season coaching at UC Davis.

Bradley women’s golfer Bari Erais, who played at BU from 2005-09 and is also going into the school’s Hall of Fame, will be honored that day as well.

The 2005-06 basketball team, which included players like Marcellus Sommerville, Daniel Ruffin and eventual NBS draft pick Patrick O’Bryant, will be recognized at halftime of the game.

Following the game, the Bradley Braves Club will host a special Hall of Fame banquet at the Peoria Civic Center’s fourth-floor banquet facility, beginning with a cocktail hour that will precede the 6 o’clock dinner program to spotlight Erais and the 2005-06 Men’s Basketball squad.

Banquet tickets are $50 and may be purchased online through BradleyBraves.com or through the Bradley Athletics Ticket Office.