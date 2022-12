LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (WMBD) – Bradley Braves men’s basketball fell on the road to No. 10 Arkansas 76-57 on Saturday.

The Razorbacks shot just under 50% of the field and nearly half their points came off 27 Bradley turnovers.

Rienk Mast led the Braves in scoring with 17. Malevy Leons and Zek Montgomery each had 11.

Braves return to Carver Arena Monday to face Stonehill.