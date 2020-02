PEORIA, Ill. — The Bradley mens basketball team picked up a 69-58 win over Evansville at Carver Arena Sunday afternoon.

Elijah Childs made his return to action after missing 12 of the last 13 games with a hand injury. Childs scores 19 points and 11 rebounds in the victory. Darrell Brown leads the Braves with 22 points.

Enjoy the highlights and the interviews!