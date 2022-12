PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bradley held Northern Iowa to 23 points in the second half and won its Missouri Valley Conference opener, 68-53, at Carver Arena on Wednesday.

The Braves trailed UNI 30-29 at halftime but took the lead for good on Connor Hickman three-pointer with just over 12 minutes to play. Duke Deen hit four three-pointers and scored 18 points to lead the Braves.