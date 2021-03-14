Bradley Wins MVCT, Earns First Ever Trip to Women’s NCAA Tournament

MOLINE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — For the first time in its 46-year program history, the Bradley University women’s basketball team is going to the NCAA Tournament.

Bradley defeated Drake 78-70 in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game Sunday to earn the conference’s automatic bid to the 2021 NCAA Tournament in San Antonio, Texas.

The Braves were led by senior Gabi Haack with 22 points, while Emily Marsh (12 points), Lasha Petree (12 points), Mahri Petree (11 points) and Nyjah White (10 points) also scored in double figures.

Bradley will learn its first round NCAA Tournament opponent during ESPN’s Selection Show Monday night at 5p.m. Enjoy the highlights and interviews!