PEORIA, Ill. — Nate Kennell scored 20 points and Darrell Brown added 14 as Bradley beat Radford, 70-61, at Carver Arena on Friday night.

The Braves led by as many as 17 points in the second half but needed a big three-pointer from Brown with 1:50 remianing as Radford closed to within six.

Former All-American Hersey Hawkins, who was a BU star from 1984-88, was a guest of the Braves and watched his first game at Carver Arena since 2000. Hawkins works for the Portland Trailblazers of the NBA.