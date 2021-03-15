Bradley Women Draw No. 11 Seed In NCAA Tournament

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Bradley women’s basketball team learns its NCAA Tournament fate at the Selection Monday pairings show.

The Braves are a No. 11 seed in the tournament and will play No. 6 seed Texas in a first round matchup that will be played March 22 in San Antonio, Texas. The game will be televised on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. central time.

Bradley earned its first ever bid to the NCAA Tournament after winning the programs first Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Championship Sunday, a 78-70 victory over Drake. Highlights and postgame reaction can be found in our full game report: Bradley Wins MVCT, Earns First Ever Trip to Women’s NCAA Tournament