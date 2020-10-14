Bradley Women Picked Second, Lasha Petree Preseason MVC Player of Year

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — If the preseason poll is any indication, it could be a fun winter for the Bradley women’s basketball team.

The Braves are picked second in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll, behind only Missouri State. It’s the highest the Braves have ever been selected in a preseason MVC poll.

Bradley junior forward Lasha Petree was selected as the preseason player of the year, a first for a Bradley player. She’s joined on the preseason all-conference team by senior teammate Gabi Haack.

Illinois State was picked fifth in the poll.