Bradley Women Prep For First Ever NCAA Tournament Game

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Everything is bigger in Texas. Especially in San Antonio this month for the Bradley women’s basketball team at the NCAA Tournament.

The Braves (17-11) drew a No. 11 seed in the big dance and will play No. 6 seed Texas in the first round of the tournament Monday night at 7 p.m. central time.

Texas (18-9) is led by All-American forward Charli Collier, who many experts predict will be the top pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft. Collier averages 20.1 points per game and 11.7 rebounds for the Longhorns. Bradley head coach Andrea Gorski believes stopping Collier is the key to Monday’s matchup.

“In terms of how we are going to stop Collier, she’s going to be a handful,” Gorski said. “And at the same time contain their guards and playing fast, but not playing rust, that’s going to be the key.”

Bradley senior guard Gabi Haack hopes they can build off the momentum they earned in Moline at the MVC Tournament, where the Braves won three games in three days to punch its first ever trip to the big dance.

“I think the momentum from the tournament will hopefully carry over, it kind of carried over in practice today and I think it will carry over to our game,” Haack said. “PLaying at Texas and just being here I think the atmosphere will give us a little more motivation.”

Bradley vs. Texas will be aired on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. Monday.

