PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – The Bradley Braves women’s basketball team won their home opener 65-62 in the midst of Coach Popovec-Goss 10-game suspension, which was announced by the athletics department Saturday night.

Bradley did not list a specific incident for Goss’ suspension, instead citing that “This decision has been made in accordance with the university’s commitment to upholding the values and standards expected of its staff.”

Armelia Horton was named the interim head coach through Popovec-Goss’ suspension. The non-conference slate for the Braves is 10 games with their first Missouri Valley Conference game December 30 against archrival Illinois State.

The win moves the Braves to 1-1 on the season. They are back at home Thursday against former MVC rival Loyala-Chicago, which is where Horton was an assistant for six years before coming to Bradley in 2022.

Kaylen Nelson and Ruba Abo Hashesh led the Braves in scoring Sunday with 13 points. Alex Rouse finished with 10 points. Isis Fitch worked down low with seven points and eight rebounds.