PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bradley women’s basketball coach Andrea Gorski announced Tuesday afternoon that she is retiring.

“After 25 years, I am officially retiring from coaching,” said Gorski in a Bradley University news release. “It has been the honor of a lifetime leading Bradley Women’s Basketball and representing my alma mater and this great university for the past six years … but my heart is pulling me in a different direction.”

During her six years as Bradley head coach, Gorski amassed an 88-90 record. In her 11 years as a college head coach, her overall record is 194-149.

In 2020-2021, Gorski led the Braves to their first MVC Tournament championship and NCAA Tournament appearance in program history.

“I love this place and everything it represents,” Gorski said. “I especially love and cherish the players and staff that I have been so very fortunate to coach and work with. This game has given me far more blessings than I deserve.”

Gorski played her college basketball at Bradley, starring as a guard from 1988-1992. She was recognized for her achievements as a student-athlete in 1996, when she was inducted into the Bradley Athletics Hall of Fame.

Bradley immediately will begin the process of conducting a national search for the 10th head coach in Bradley Women’s Basketball history.