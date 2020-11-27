Bradley’s Late Heroics Fall Short, Xavier Tops Braves 51-50

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bradley fought tooth and nail with the Xavier Invitational host, but fell just short.

Xavier (2-0) topped the Braves (1-1) in the final seconds of the game. In what was a back-and-forth game with 10 lead changes in the second half, Bradley made some big plays late to give them a chance.

With 12.5 seconds left in regulation, Bradley junior Terry Nolan made a three pointer to give the Braves a 50-49 lead.

But Xavier’s Dwon Odom made a layup with 3.8 seconds to put the Musketeer’s back in front.

Bradley then had a final chance, as Nolan receieved an in bounds pass and was fouled with 0.4 seconds left, earning a trip to the free throw line for one-and-bonus. But Nolan missed the front end and time expried with Bradley down 51-50.

Elijah Childs had 17 points for the Braves (1-1). Ville Tahvanainen added 11 points.

The Braves will play Oakland Friday at 2:15 p.m.