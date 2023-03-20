PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Rienk Mast had a massive season for Bradley but it appears it was his last one for the Braves.

Mast, the 6-9 center from The Netherlands, entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to verbalcommits.com, a website that tracks players entering the transfer portal.

Mast was named first team all-Missouri Valley Conference after a season where he averaged 13.8 points, 8 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Mast was a junior in academic standing and has already graduated from Bradley but would have two years of athletic eligibility.

Bradley won its first MVC regular season title since 1996 this year. The season ended Tuesday with a loss at Wisconsin in the opening round of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT).