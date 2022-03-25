PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Bradley men’s basketball roster will have a much different look during the 2022-2023 season.

Bradley’s starting point guard Terry Roberts entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal Friday afternoon, according to Verbal Commits.

Bradley G Terry Roberts has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/MTSDVnKF34 — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 25, 2022

In Roberts first year with the Braves, he led the team in scoring (14.5 ppg) and assists (4.1 apg), while adding 4.9 rebounds per game.

Roberts was named the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year to go along with First Team All-MVC honors.

Roberts is the second Bradley player to enter the trasnfer portal this offseason, joining Jayson Kent.