Bradley’s Valley Opener at Valpo Postponed

ST. LOUIS (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bradley will have to wait a little longer to open play in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The Valley postponed the Bradley-Valparaiso men’s basketball series, scheduled for Dec. 28-29 at the Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Ind. on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Valparaiso cancelled its Monday game with visiting Mount St. Joseph University, and the Valparaiso men’s basketball program announced a pause in all team activities. The Valley said it was “due to positive COVID-19 test results among the team’s personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff” at Valpo.

The league will announce make-up dates for the series/games at a later date. MVC athletically-related activities will take place only to the extent permitted by local environments and applicable national, state, local and institutional guidelines in order to safeguard the health and safety of participants, staff and fans.