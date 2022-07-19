PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Brady Whalen knows what it’s like to be humbled.

“You find out real quick if you love this game,” the Peoria Chiefs first baseman said. “It’s a grind being on long bus trips, getting banged up, going 0-for-4, having people yell at you in the stands.”

Three years ago, the switch-hitting Whalen was a Midwest League All-Star player with the Chiefs and appeared to be on the fast track up the Cardinals organization.

Then COVID shutout down the 2020 season. And he’s had to battle injuries the past two seasons.

The result — he’s back in class A Peoria for a third season. But he’s remaining positive.

“The injuries, the pandemic, even starting this year with an oblique (injury) and getting sent to low class A, that was adversity,” Whalen said. “What ever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. I’ve been faced with a lot of things on and off the field.”

After starting the season in Palm Beach, Florida with the low class A Cardinals affiliate, he joined the Chiefs last month.

“Him coming here is another step. He’s chomping at the bit,” said chiefs manager Patrick Anderson. “I think he’s going to do it the right way. He has the right mindset.”

It’d be easy to Whalen would disappointed to be back with the Chiefs three years after he was a Midwest League all-star. That’s hardly the case.

He says loves being at Dozer Park because he’s healthy again.

“I’m here and it’s just the beginning for me.” said Whalen. “I think it’s go time. I’m about to go off these last two months and show the Cardinals and the other 29 teams what I can do.”