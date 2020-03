ST. LOUIS — Bradley’s win over Valparaiso Sunday gives the Braves something no BU basketball team has ever done in school history.

Back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference Tournament titles.

“It’s special,” said head coach Brian Wardle. “I think it will kick in even more so in a week or two, but a lot of hard work, a lot of sacrificing from these players.”

Bradley will get an NCAA Tournament assignment March 15.