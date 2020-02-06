Bre Wieburg on Quest to Coach Boys Basketball

PEORIA, Ill. — She hears it all the time.

People think Bre Wieburg is the scorekeeper for Quest Academy.

“It’s super interesting because a lot of times when we walk in, they think I keep the (score) book,” Wieburg said. “There’s not a lot of respect. But I’m gaining it because my boys can play.”

Wieburg does keep score. From the bench where she coaches.

She is one of Quest Academy’s assistant coaches. And she is the head coach of the Quest junior varsity team.

The boys team.

“When I stopped playing in high school my goal was to coach boys basketball.” Wieburg said. “I love the game, the athleticism and the emotions. With girls, there’s a lot of drama.”

Wieburg, 23, played at Limestone High School then went to Eureka College. She coached the Peoria Heights/Quest girls team last year and helped with the Quest middle school boys team.

Prior to the school year, Quest head coach Dustin Brooks asked her to join the varsity boys coaching staff.

“She’s been great for us,” Brooks said. “You don’t see a lot of women coaching boys or men, especially at the high school level.”

Her JV team is 12-2. Her goal is to be the head varsity coach of a boys basketball program someday.

“I’m the only one. I have yet to meet another woman assistant for boys basketball.,” Wieburg said. “I’m a tomboy, I grew up around boys, that’s where it came from. This is exactly where I want to be. I plan on being here for a very long time.”