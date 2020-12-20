Bret Bielema named new Illinois football coach

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Bret Bielema is coming back to his roots. The Illinois native and former Wisconsin and Arkansas head coach is the new Illini football coach, taking over for Lovie Smith after he was fired on Sunday.
Bielema is currently the New York Giants linebackers coach but will start his role with the Illini immediately. The 50-year old is in State College, Pennsylvania as a guest of Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman, watching Illinois play its season finale against Penn State.
The Prophetstown native signed a six-year contract, with a starting salary of $4.2 million with Illinois.
“Illinois and the Big Ten is home for me, and I can’t be any more excited about the opportunity in front of me with the Fighting Illini,” Bielema said in a statement. “We want to build a program that makes Illini Nation proud and regain the passion that I’ve seen when Illinois wins. We want the young men playing football in the state of Illinois from Freeport to Cairo and from Quincy to Danville dreaming of wearing the Orange and Blue and playing at Memorial Stadium. I look forward to re-connecting with the high school coaches around the state making it clear we intend to keep our players home.
“We will build an outstanding staff for both player development and recruiting. The University of Illinois has incredible facilities and is known as one of the world’s outstanding academic institutions. We will hold the young men on our team responsible both on and off the field while coaching them to be champions in life. Jen and I, along with our girls, are excited to get to Champaign-Urbana and get started on the journey. Go Illini!”
“Bret Bielema is a proven winner. With three Big Ten championships to his credit, few coaches can match his familiarity with, and success within, the Big Ten Conference,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in a statement. “In our conversations, it became clear to me that he is a life-long learner who is continually looking to grow and improve, and he has enjoyed unrivaled mentorship from some of the game’s most distinguished coaches, including Hayden Fry, Kirk Ferentz, Bill Snyder, Barry Alvarez, and Bill Belichick – all of them current or future Hall of Famers.
“Importantly to me, Bret, a native of our great state, grew up an Illini fan and is committed to seeing the football program at our state’s flagship grow and prosper,” continued Whitman. “Bret’s blue collar work ethic and genuine, authentic manner will allow him to form strong connections to his players and staff and positive relationships in our community and our state. These qualities, combined with his commitment to education and his track record of success, give me great confidence in his leadership of our football program.”
The Bret Bielema File
Hometown: Prophetstown, Illinois
Birthdate: January 13, 1970
Family
Wife: Jen
Children: Briella (born in 2017) and Brexli (born in 2018)
Twitter: @BretBielema
Education
B.S. in Marketing, Iowa, 1992
Playing Experience
Iowa, 1989-92
Signed free-agent contract with the Seattle Seahawks, 1993
Milwaukee Mustangs, Arena Football League, 1994
Coaching Career
2020 New York Giants Outside Linebackers, Senior Assistant Coach
2019 New England Patriots Defensive Line
2018 New England Patriots Consultant to the Head Coach
2013-17 Arkansas Head Coach (29-34)
2006-12 Wisconsin Head Coach (68-24)
2004-05 Wisconsin Defensive Coordinator
2002-03 Kansas State Co-Defensive Coordinator
1996-2001 Iowa Linebackers
1994-95 Iowa Graduate Assistant
Year School W-L (Pct.) Postseason
2006 Wisconsin 12-1 (.923) Capital One Bowl
2007 Wisconsin 9-4 (.692) Outback Bowl
2008 Wisconsin 7-6 (538) Champs Sports Bowl
2009 Wisconsin 10-3 (.769) Champs Sports Bowl
2010 Wisconsin 11-2 (.846) Rose Bowl
2011 Wisconsin 11-3 (.786) Rose Bowl
2012 Wisconsin 8-5 (.615) (Did not coach Rose Bowl)
2013 Arkansas 3-9 (.250)
2014 Arkansas 7-6 (.538) Texas Bowl
2015 Arkansas 8-5 (.615) Liberty Bowl
2016 Arkansas 7-6 (.538) Belk Bowl
2017 Arkansas 4-8 (.333)
12 Yrs Overall: 97-58 (.626) Big Ten: 37-19 (.661)
Bowl Experience as Head Coach
2016 Belk Bowl
2015 Liberty Bowl
2014 Texas Bowl
2011 Rose Bowl
2010 Rose Bowl
2009 Champs Sports Bowl
2008 Champs Sports Bowl
2007 Outback Bowl
2006 Capital One Bowl