Bret Bielema named new Illinois football coach

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Bret Bielema is coming back to his roots. The Illinois native and former Wisconsin and Arkansas head coach is the new Illini football coach, taking over for Lovie Smith after he was fired on Sunday.

Bielema is currently the New York Giants linebackers coach but will start his role with the Illini immediately. The 50-year old is in State College, Pennsylvania as a guest of Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman, watching Illinois play its season finale against Penn State.

The Prophetstown native signed a six-year contract, with a starting salary of $4.2 million with Illinois.

“Illinois and the Big Ten is home for me, and I can’t be any more excited about the opportunity in front of me with the Fighting Illini,” Bielema said in a statement. “We want to build a program that makes Illini Nation proud and regain the passion that I’ve seen when Illinois wins. We want the young men playing football in the state of Illinois from Freeport to Cairo and from Quincy to Danville dreaming of wearing the Orange and Blue and playing at Memorial Stadium. I look forward to re-connecting with the high school coaches around the state making it clear we intend to keep our players home.

“We will build an outstanding staff for both player development and recruiting. The University of Illinois has incredible facilities and is known as one of the world’s outstanding academic institutions. We will hold the young men on our team responsible both on and off the field while coaching them to be champions in life. Jen and I, along with our girls, are excited to get to Champaign-Urbana and get started on the journey. Go Illini!”

“Bret Bielema is a proven winner. With three Big Ten championships to his credit, few coaches can match his familiarity with, and success within, the Big Ten Conference,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in a statement. “In our conversations, it became clear to me that he is a life-long learner who is continually looking to grow and improve, and he has enjoyed unrivaled mentorship from some of the game’s most distinguished coaches, including Hayden Fry, Kirk Ferentz, Bill Snyder, Barry Alvarez, and Bill Belichick – all of them current or future Hall of Famers.

“Importantly to me, Bret, a native of our great state, grew up an Illini fan and is committed to seeing the football program at our state’s flagship grow and prosper,” continued Whitman. “Bret’s blue collar work ethic and genuine, authentic manner will allow him to form strong connections to his players and staff and positive relationships in our community and our state. These qualities, combined with his commitment to education and his track record of success, give me great confidence in his leadership of our football program.”

The Bret Bielema File

Hometown: Prophetstown, Illinois

Birthdate: January 13, 1970

Family

Wife: Jen

Children: Briella (born in 2017) and Brexli (born in 2018)

Twitter: @BretBielema

Education

B.S. in Marketing, Iowa, 1992

Playing Experience

Iowa, 1989-92

Signed free-agent contract with the Seattle Seahawks, 1993

Milwaukee Mustangs, Arena Football League, 1994

Coaching Career

2020 New York Giants Outside Linebackers, Senior Assistant Coach

2019 New England Patriots Defensive Line

2018 New England Patriots Consultant to the Head Coach

2013-17 Arkansas Head Coach (29-34)

2006-12 Wisconsin Head Coach (68-24)

2004-05 Wisconsin Defensive Coordinator

2002-03 Kansas State Co-Defensive Coordinator

1996-2001 Iowa Linebackers

1994-95 Iowa Graduate Assistant

Year School W-L (Pct.) Postseason

2006 Wisconsin 12-1 (.923) Capital One Bowl

2007 Wisconsin 9-4 (.692) Outback Bowl

2008 Wisconsin 7-6 (538) Champs Sports Bowl

2009 Wisconsin 10-3 (.769) Champs Sports Bowl

2010 Wisconsin 11-2 (.846) Rose Bowl

2011 Wisconsin 11-3 (.786) Rose Bowl

2012 Wisconsin 8-5 (.615) (Did not coach Rose Bowl)

2013 Arkansas 3-9 (.250)

2014 Arkansas 7-6 (.538) Texas Bowl

2015 Arkansas 8-5 (.615) Liberty Bowl

2016 Arkansas 7-6 (.538) Belk Bowl

2017 Arkansas 4-8 (.333)

12 Yrs Overall: 97-58 (.626) Big Ten: 37-19 (.661)

Bowl Experience as Head Coach

2016 Belk Bowl

2015 Liberty Bowl

2014 Texas Bowl

2011 Rose Bowl

2010 Rose Bowl

2009 Champs Sports Bowl

2008 Champs Sports Bowl

2007 Outback Bowl

2006 Capital One Bowl