Brett Bisping Hosts 3rd Annual Basketball Camp

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Former University of Siena and professional basketball player Brett Bisping and his wife Dana held their third annual basketball camp this week in East Peoria.

“This is what I love to do. Basketball has been my life for as long as I can remember and this is the chance to give back,” Bisping said. “So this is something that my wife and I put together and we look forward to it every year.”

Through the COVID-19 pandemic, Bisping was able to get his camp approved with Eastside Centre and parents. Around 40 campers showed up this week with temperature checks and hand sanitizer set up around the complex.

“It was a lot of extra time keeping up with different government agencies and what’s recommended. In the end we ran everything by the parents,” Bisping said. “We set out our protocols, we’re doing the best we can to keep everybody is safe. We got hand sanitizer, we’re taking temperatures. Despite everything going on, we’re here and we’re ready to go and it’s going to be a fun and safe week.”

Brett brought his college and professional basketball experiences to camp this week at Eastside Centre. He says the smiles on the kids faces makes the long week of camp worth it.

“I remember going to camps growing up and every coach you come across, every person who runs the camp is superstars,” Bisping added. “And just to be able to be that for somebody, we have a great staff here and they are going to be great role models for all the kids this week.”