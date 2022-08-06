PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Brien Davis won his second consecutive Peoria City Golf Championship on Saturday, defeating Jeff Ott in 36-hole match play.
Davis dominated much of the day, clinching the title on just the 10th hole of the second round.
It was Davis’ third title in four years. He appreciated several of his friends following him up and down the course on such a humid day.
“We got some River Cup guys out here they always come out in full force which is great. It means the world to have that team camaraderie and everybody supporting everybody else. And for them to come out and support me.”Brien Davis