PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It took all 36 holes, but Brien Davis is now a two-time Peoria City Men’s Golf Champion.

Davis beats Ryan Julius 1-Up in the 36 hole championship match at Newman Golf Course. Julius had a 3-Up lead with eight holes to play before Davis mounted a comeback.

Davis went birdie-eagle-birdie on holes 15 through 17 to take the lead in the match before closing the victory on the 18th hole.

Davis won his first city golf title in 2019.