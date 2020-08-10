Brimfield Coach Writes Basketball Book

BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Brimfield boys basketball coach Scott Carlson never thought he would be a published author. But with the extra downtime due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he figured he would try something new.

Over the past five months, Carlson wrote his book “The Road to Peoria,” which chronicles Brimfield’s run to the 2015 state basketball championship.

If you are interested in picking up a copy, you can contact Brimfield High School or send an online submission to Carlson through the mediums listed below. An online purchase of the book is $24.

Venmo- ScottCarlson107

PayPal- slcarlson@ymail.com