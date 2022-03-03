NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The all-state player fouled out and it still didn’t stop Brimfield.

The top-ranked Indians beat Neoga, 60-44, in the class 1A state semifinals at Redbird Arena on Thursday. Brimfield (30-4) will play Galena in Saturday’s state title game.

All-state player Ella Lune scored 18 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter. She was on the bench for much of the second quarter when Brimfield outscored Neoga 22-12 to take command of the game.

Sophie Bedell had 16 points and five rebounds for Brimfield. Guard Elynn Peterson added 11 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds for the Indians, who led the game by 23 points midway through the third quarter.