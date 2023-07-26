PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Reid Lune is on a mission to get to college to play hockey.

But the route to a hockey scholarship is a little different than other sports. Most hockey players have to go away from home before college.

“Most people are going to play junior hockey from 18 to 21 then go to college after that, the 20-year-old Lune said. “Most incoming freshman in college hockey are 21-years-old.”

Lune is home for the summer and he spends four nights a week on the ice at Peoria’s Owens Center. He works with Peoria Rivermen coach Jean-Guy Trudel in his quest for a college scholarship.

“Right now, Reid Lune is my next project. We are looking for a Division I scholarship for him next year,” said Peoria Rivermen coach Jean-Guy Trudel. “This is a big year.”

Trudel runs a TRU Hockey summer camp for youth players in central Illinois.

Lune has played junior hockey since he was 17, first in Peoria with the Mustangs. Then with a team in Jamestown, New York and last year in el paso, Texas.

Reid’s father is former pro hockey player Kevin Lune, who played a season with the Peoria Rivermen. And he’s seeing the skill level of youth hockey players in central Illinois increase to a point where more and more are chasing college scholarships.

“It’s a lifelong dream to play junior hockey, to play college hockey, play in the NHL,” said Kevin Lune. “Kids have the opportunity around here to do that.”

The younger Lune says he talks to his father daily during his 60-game junior hockey seasons.

”It’s nice having someone who played on the pro level,” Reid Lune said. “I ask him different questions. What do you think on this? What would you do in that situation?”

With Reid Lune away from home playing a grueling junior schedule, summers are a great time for the him because he’s reunited with his central Illinois home base.

“My dad gets to come out more, he wants to watch,” said Reid Lune. “It’s good to be home and see everybody. The sport is growing in central Illinois. It’s nice to see.”