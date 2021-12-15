Brimfield Honors Former Students, Wins Basketball Game Wednesday

BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Brimfield made some noise Wednesday night.

In its first basketball game since the death of a senior Jacob Look, Brimfield beat Stark County, 51-25. But the Indians made noise before the opening tip.

Instead of holding a moment of silence, Brimfield held a “moment of loud,” to honor Look and another former student-athlete Aaron Miller, who died last August. Fans were encouraged to make a loud sound, reminiscent of Look’s loud car, for about 30 seconds as a tribute to the former players.

