BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — One trophy down, more to come.

That’s what the Brimfield baseball team is thinking after a 10-5 win over Midwest Central in the class 2A regional championship game Friday.

The Indians are hoping for a deep postseason run to honor former player Aaron Miller, who died in an auto accident in August 2020.

“Aaron would have been on this team. We are trying to win it all for him,” said Brimfield senior Jack Houlihan. “He should have been out there with us. He would have been one of our key pitchers this year and played the field for us. Definitely we are trying to win it all for him.”

Brimfield will play in the Knoxville sectional on Thursday.