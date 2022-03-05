NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Elynn Peterson hit a tie-breaking free throw with :02 left to lift Brimfield past Galena, 32-31, in the girls class 1A state basketball championship game at Redbird Arena on Saturday.

The championship is the first for the Brimfield girl’s basketball program.

After being held to 14 points through the first three quarters, Brimfield outscored Galena 18-9 in the pivotal fourth quarter. The Indians trailed 22-11 midway through the third quarter.

Top-ranked Brimfield (31-4) was led by first-team all state player Ella Lune, who had 10 points and eight rebounds. The Indians overcame 22 turnovers and 34 percent shooting from the field.

The game was tied at 31 with one minute to play and Brimfield held the ball for the final shot. Peterson, who had three points and seven steals in the game, was fouled driving to the basket with :02 left.

She missed the first free throw but made the second. Fourth-ranked Galena (32-4), who was led by Taylor Burcham’s 15 points, was unable to get off a final shot in the final two seconds of the game.