Brimfield Senior Can Pass, Score, and Sing the Anthem in a Pinch

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Being a camp coach this week has been an eye-opening experience for Ella Lune.

In a good way.

“It’s fun to watch (the camp players) and be a coach,” Lune said. “We’re always a player and we don’t always get this experience. Being the coach is super fun.”

Lune was one of the high school players who served as coaches at the annual Skills For Life camp hosted by former Harlem Globetrotter Cureky ‘Boo’ Johnson. Years ago, Lune came to the camp as a young girl, now she’s a coach at the basketball camp.

She’s had a memorable year. Her Brimfield team went unbeaten in the COVID-shortened spring basketball season.

And she committed to play at Eastern Illinois University. Then there was the night she scored a season-high 29 points and led her team to a big 68-41 win at Notre Dame.

Leading her team in scoring wasn’t the most memorable part of the night. She and a teammate got turned around looking for a bathroom and wound up in the boys locker room.

“We just said, ‘We are so sorry.’ We’re going to get out of here,” Lune said with a laugh. “That was so funny. We couldn’t stop laughing. One of my favorite memories for sure.”

The 5-11 senior prides herself on being ready. Lune is ready to pass, ready to shoot, ready to rebound.

For about the last year, she’s been practicing the national anthem. She secretly wants to be prepared to fill in sing it prior to a game.

Guess what happened at basketball camp? The camp host called her out in front of the campers and asked her to lead the group in The Star Bangled Banner.

She recruited some of the other camp coaches to help and checked her phone for the lyrics. Then executed it.

Now she thinks she may need to do it again this winter with her Brimfield teammates.

“Give me the mic, I’m ready,” Lune proclaimed.

Her teammate Elynn Peterson, who’s also Lune’s cousin, isn’t quite so sure.

Ella was put in chorus the first couple years of high school and junior high. I wasn’t,” Peterson said. “I need some practice before we get going on that.”