BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Sophie Bedell knows this magical Brimfield basketball season has been brewing for a couple of years.

“Sophomore year we only lost one or two games on JV,” Bedell said. “Our junior year we had our perfect season but couldn’t go any further with it (due to COVID restrictions). I thought this year would be really good.”

Brimfield has been ranked No. 1 in class 1A most of the season. She’d love to be sharing this season with her brother Ben.

He was two years older than Sophie but they were best buds. Ben Bedell died in a car accident in September of 2020.

“I was kind of like his little brother, we’d play video games and I’d always get food with him,” Bedell said. “I’d basically go with his friends, we were always together.

Bedell says her brother is one of the reasons why she’s had such a nice high school career. Years ago, he used to take her up to the park to play basketball against his friends.

She was the only girl on the court.



“They kind of treated me like a sister but they said, ‘I’m not going to go easy on her.’ It was fun and challenging shooting over super tall people,” Bedell said. “I’d do a hook shot all the time.”

Bedell sometimes wears a black piece of tape on her uniform to honor her brother. She and her teammates enter the sectional semifinals Tuesday with a 27-4 record.

She thinks the best way to honor him would to get to state this year.

“It would be super nice to get to state and play hard and know I did it for Ben,” Bedell said. “I’ve been devoting the rest of my basketball years to to him. I know that’s what he would have wanted.”