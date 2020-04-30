Closings
Brimfield Senior Takes Preferred Walk-On Offer From Illini

BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Many people in his hometown know Brett Novak as a basketball player.

He hopes they’ll soon know him as an Illini football player.

The senior, who chose not play high school football the past two years, is taking an offer to join the University of Illinois football program as a preferred walk-on. Novak, who says he played the last of his four years of prep basketball at 6-6, 300 pounds, is projected as an offensive lineman.

Novak attended Illinois coach Lovie Smith’s linemen camps and stayed in touch with the Illini the past few years. His older brother Brad was a practice player at Illinois State.

