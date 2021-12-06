Brimfield’s Top-Ranked Girls Basketball Team a Family Affair

BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — They are two reasons why Brimfield is having a great basketball season.

Seniors Ella Lune and Elynn Peterson not only start for unbeaten Brimfield, they’re cousins.

“I’ll walk over to her house and if she’s not there I’ll talk to her parents,” said Peterson. “We’re always talking or texting, Face-timing each other. It’s the bond everyone wishes they had.”

The seniors have been basketball teams since sixth grade.

“To be cousins with Elynn, she’s my best friend. We are family on and off the court, teammates on and off the court,” Lune said. “We are like the Dynamic Duo. It’s special for me to play with her all these years.”

But Peterson and Lune aren’t the only players on the team who are related. Brimfield has ten players on its roster and amazingly five are playing alongside their cousins.

Peterson and Lune are first cousins, sophomore Olivia Kabbes is Peterson’s second cousin. And that’s not all.

Senior Maddie Hessing and junior Elly Doe are cousins.

It’s crazy because we live in such a small community. You wouldn’t think we’d all be related and close to each other,” Hessing said.

Brimfield is ranked No1. in the class 1A girls basketball poll and is out to an 8-0 start. The family bonds might be one reason this roster feels like one big family.

And a reason the team looks so connected.

“It’s one thing to have such a successful team with your teammates but to have it with another family member, it makes it much more special, Peterson said. “We’re not going to play with each other anymore after this season. It’s going to be memorable. and it may be sad.”

Coach Maribeth Dura admits she only realized a few weeks ago that her team has this big family tree this season.

“I didn’t realize (Doe and Hessing) were related,” Dura said. “I just thought they’ve always been (close) with each other. But it does help out with rides, the parents sit together. It does make sense.”