Brinlee: The Latest Bauman to Star at Princeville

PRINCEVILLE, Ill. — Introduced to basketball at a very young age. Brinlee Bauman watched her older siblings their Princeville careers.

Watching and playing against them, she says, has made her game better.

“I loved watching my brother and sister play. I’ve played my brother one-on-one since I was ten,” Bauman said. ” Man, he’s some competition. But he made me and my sister better. He and my dad tell me a lot. I’ve had some good basketball players in my family.”

Her brother Noah scored over 1,000 points in his high school career and Brinlee scored her 1,000th point last month.

But her sister Breanna once made seven three-pointers in a game which Brinlee never has done. And her brother once scored 32 points in game.

She’s chasing that family record too.

“I’m still trying to beat his scoring record in a game but I said, ‘Hey, I’m in the club with you now.’ He’s getting nervous,” said Bauman. “I’m going to get it.”

Princeville coach John Gross coached both Bauman sisters and saw their brother play.

“With Brinlee, the family has been great. I think her dad played and he was a good player. It got passed down,” said Gross. “I have been very grateful for what I’ve had out here.”

Her family business is basketball. Brinlee wears number 22, her father’s number. Her brother and sister also wore that number.

And the youngest Bauman thinks when her playing days are over, she’ll say those games in the family driveway made her high school career that much more successful.

“We’ve been playing competitively since I was five. Don’t get me wrong, we are in sibling fights ten minutes (into the game),” Bauman said “But they never let me win. That made me better.”