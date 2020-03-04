Brown Ready To Put Cherry On Top Of Bradley Career

PEORIA, Ill. — When Darrell Brown first stepped on campus at Bradley, he joined a program that was coming off a five win season. Now as Brown, a senior, prepares to graduate Bradley, the Braves are the defending MVC tournament champs and a perennial contender.

“You always take pride in it, especially when its your team. I really didn’t know much about Bradley before I came here,” said Brown. “So just getting to know this history of the program and then being able to say you helped put the program back on the map, its big.”

Speaking of history, Brown will go down as an all time Bradley great; ranking inside the top 10 in scoring, assists and made three pointers in his Braves career.

“I think I’m a testament to what hard work can get you. And just constantly grinding, regardless of the outcome,” said Brown. “I had days where I can go 3-for-20 but I’m going to keep shooting and gonna get back in the gym and keep working. At the end of the day, people can always say I was a winner.”

But Brown says it’s the relationships he’s built off of the court with his teammates and coaches that he will remember most about his time at Bradley.

“I mean, its been great. You build relationships and bonds with guys in the locker room and off the court,” said Brown. “So the things you really don’t see everyday, other people don’t see, that’s what leads to the wins and the growing of the program.”

But there’s still more work to do. Brown and the Braves have high hopes raising another MVC title this weekend in St. Louis.

“It’s a dream come true, being able to make it this far and accomplish so many things,” said Brown. “But the chapter isn’t over yet, we’re still building on it and still trying to get this program to an even higher level.”