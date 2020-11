PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Junior Lasha Petree and senior Gabi Haack had memorable games in leading the Bradley women’s basketball team to an 84-70 win over Kansas City in the season opener Wednesday at Renaissance Coliseum.

Haack made five three-pointers and became Bradley’s career three-point record holder in her 19-point performance. Petree, the Missouri Valley Conference Preseason Player of the Year, scored all 22 of her points in the opening half as BU held a 37-34 lead at halftime.