Calvin Peacock Begins Coaching Career

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Like many, 2020 has been a year of change for Calvin Peacock. The Limestone baseball star was set to play his final year of college ball at Chicago State when the COVID shutdown struck. With his playing days now over, Calvin is now taking up a new hobby: he’s a first year manager for the Hoots in the Kernels Collegiate League.

“It’s one of those things that I’ve pretty much known since I was a freshman in college that I wanted to get into coaching. I’ve kind of just had that mindset for a while now,” Peacock said. “Obviously my senior season gets cut short with COVID, and then this opportunity presented itself and I am just very thankful for the opportunity, it’s been a lot of fun.”

While this may be Calvin’s first ever managing gig, coaching is not foreign to the Peacock family. Calvin’s father Loren Peacock is a longtime high school football coach in central Illinois.

“My dad of course, just a great high school football coach growing up and being in locker rooms pretty much my whole life,” Peacock said. “And watching him from a coaches perspective, I am very thankful for him, he has shown me a lot of lessons along the way.”

Calvin is hoping to follow in his father’s footsteps as a successful coach. He says the Kernels League is a great place for his first coaching role and it has whet his appettite for what he hopes is a long career.

“There’s a lot of things that you don’t realize coaches go through on a daily basis, so getting used to that kind of stuff. Coming to the ball park and knowing that you’re not going to pitch or you’re not going to play,” Peacock added. “Just kind of getting used to being in the dugout and trying to be coach that I always wanted to play for is the biggest thing, and trying to maintain really good relationships with these players is my biggest goal.”