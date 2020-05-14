Camp Marches On…. From Coach Wilde’s Driveway

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Chip Wilde didn’t want a coronavirus outbreak to prevent young basketball players from getting better.

So instead of canceling his basketball camp, he altered it.

“Even though we can’t be together on the basketball floor today, you guys still have the right attitude that you still want to have fun and you still want to get better at playing basketball,” Wilde shouted into a computer mounted on a table at the edge of his garage.

The men’s head basketball coach at eureka College is hosting a virtual hoops camp from his driveway, coaching kindergarten through eighth graders via online Zoom calls.

“The workout is just your typical basketball, fundamental things.We’re going to be doing station work, we’re going to be doing some shooting,” Wilde said. “Obviously, it’s very individual, but that’s the beauty of basketball is you can work out individually and bring it to your team to make the team better.

He looks into the camera and instructs the campers throughout the workout, while his 11-year-old daughter Zoey is the star. She demonstrates each drill.

“It’s fun to see the faces (of the campers) when they ask questions and stuff and hear the fun facts that they tell us,” Zoey Wilde said. “It gives me something to do and it helps me get better.

Wilde says he’s privileged to still coach during this pandemic. He says the main thing these young players can learn from this virtual camp is to adapt and have a positive attitude.

“I like being creative, I don’t necessarily like all of the stuff that’s going on right now, it’s really hampered a lot of things,” Wilde said. “But at the same token, the word of the day is attitude. Doesn’t matter what’s going on, we’re going to have fun, we’re going to have a positive attitude, and try to make it as normal experience in such a weird time as we can.

His camp runs through Friday.

“Thanks for playing today,” Wilde shouted into the camera on his computer. “Have a good day!”

It appears they all did.