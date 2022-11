PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Canton won in the debut of Coach Marideth Durba, who came to the program from Brimfield after winning state last year.

The Little Giants beat Lewistown 55-44 in a matchup that was back and forth early on.

At the Intercity tournament in Normal, Central Catholic beat Bloomington 46-40 and Normal Community beat U-High 54-27.