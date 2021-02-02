Canton Woman Enjoying Outdoor Sports TV Projects

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Former Canton High School softball and basketball standout Sydnie Wells has a nursing degree.

She says she’d someday like to work in a clinic.

“I’d love to do that but now I want to grow myself in the outdoor industry. Hunting, fishing, making videos,” Wells said.

While 2020 was a struggle for many people, it was pretty good year for the 23-year-old. She continues to be a part of the family business, producing episodes of the outdoor sports series ‘Relentless Pursuit TV’ for the Sportsman’s Channel.

The hunting and fishing show was created by her father, Tim, and Sydnie has been on the show since she was “very little,” see said. Sydnie Wells also started co-hosting the second season of “Viral Outdoors” on the Outdoor Channel last year.

The Illinois Wesleyan University graduate is very good with a bow and arrow. And she has some trophy kills mounted at home to prove it.

Sydnie Wells says she has a five year plan for her budding TV career. Then she’ll re-evaluate things based on the goals she’s achieved.

“We film every day, we’re in the office every day,” Sydnie Wells said. “We’re hunting fishing, doing something crazy every day. It’s fun but it’s work.”

She says she misses her high school sports days. But her first love has always been the outdoors.

And she says the pandemic has actually turned people on to outdoor sports. And perhaps on to her work.

“People are getting into hunting and fishing. They may not have had any idea about it,” Wells said. “COVID has helped that way.”