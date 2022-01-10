Canton’s Boomer Grigsby Chosen for College Football Hall of Fame

IRVING, Texas (WMBD/WYZZ) — Boomer Grigsby was gone from Canton, Illinois to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Grigsby, The former Illinois State ll-American, was selected in the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame class, announced by the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame Monday.

The former star linebacker was Grigsby, a three-time First-Team All-American and the Football Championship Subdivision career leader in total (550) and solo (325) tackles. He’s one of the most celebrated players in FCS history and the first from Illinois State selected for the College Football Hall of Fame.

The Canton native played at ISU from 2000-04 and was a three-time Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year, the only player in league history to accomplish the feat. He was also a three-time finalist in the Buck Buchanan Award voting as the nation’s top FCS defensive player.

He is the only player in the history of the award to finish in the top-three for three-consecutive years.

Grigsby is one of 18 First Team All-America players and three standout coaches in the 2022 Class that were selected from the national ballot of 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision, the 99 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks and the NFF Veterans Committee candidates.

Grigsby is already a member of the Canton High School and Illinois State Athletics Percy Family halls of fame. He was selected as a member of the MVFC All-Select NFL Team and Silver Anniversary Team (announced in 2009).

After his college career, Grigsby was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2005 NFL Draft. He played for the Chiefs, Miami and Houston in his NFL career which ended in 2009.